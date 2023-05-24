Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.