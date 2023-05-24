Concordium Price Hits $0.0078 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $53.10 million and $681,247.74 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Concordium has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

