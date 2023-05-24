Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 17,945 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $24,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after buying an additional 107,219 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,940,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

