Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 88,549 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 381.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 88,549 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $22,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,702 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $204.37 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

