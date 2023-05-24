Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 128,745 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 346.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,745 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in TE Connectivity by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 159,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

