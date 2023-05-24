Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 419,636 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 776,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

