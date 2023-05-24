Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Moody’s by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 628,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $312.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

