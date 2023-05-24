Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.66 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,625 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex stock opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

