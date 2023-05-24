Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16,117.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126,363 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $230.01 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.96. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

