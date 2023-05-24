Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.57% of FirstService worth $31,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,096,000 after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,411,000 after acquiring an additional 127,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FirstService by 38.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV opened at $143.31 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $151.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.69.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

