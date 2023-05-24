Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $18.09 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,359,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,664 shares of company stock worth $48,142,496. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Shares of TEAM opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

