Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,050 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.14. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

