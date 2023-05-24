Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,900 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -19.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.