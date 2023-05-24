Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,976 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 302,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64,126 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $5,495,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

