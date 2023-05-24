ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 546,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

