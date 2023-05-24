Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.88 and last traded at $71.88. Approximately 29 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.
