Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 290,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000.

SCHF traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 965,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,132. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

