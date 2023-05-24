Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 101,013 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,013 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.