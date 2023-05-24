Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 5,835 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Up 2.1 %

ABEV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,478,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,402,752. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Stories

