Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 476,621 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

