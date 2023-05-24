Copperleaf Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

