Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $313,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.18. 395,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,402. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

