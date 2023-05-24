Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 142,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,332,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,136,000 after buying an additional 130,612 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 395,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,952. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

