Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

NYSE ELV traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.32. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

