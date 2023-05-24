Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 5,678,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,988,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after buying an additional 507,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,557,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after buying an additional 280,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,889,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 102,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. 316,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,895. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 75,600 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

