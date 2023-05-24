Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Earns “Upgrade” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group restated their upgrade rating on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.75.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 685,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,841. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.