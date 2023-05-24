COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declares $0.85 Dividend

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.855 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 43.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.
About COSCO SHIPPING
