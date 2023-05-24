Counos Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.03 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $220.82 million and approximately $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00329182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

