Craig Hallum Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $103.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRNS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Transcat stock opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. Transcat has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.30 million, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

