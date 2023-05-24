Craig Hallum Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $103.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on TRNS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.
Transcat Price Performance
Transcat stock opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. Transcat has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.30 million, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.76.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
