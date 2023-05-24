Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,098.27

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,098.27 ($38.54) and traded as high as GBX 3,168 ($39.40). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,140 ($39.05), with a volume of 84,840 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.26) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,732.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,083.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,100.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 58.80 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,979.06%.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

