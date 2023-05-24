Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 747,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 512,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$457.34 million, a PE ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.12 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

