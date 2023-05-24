Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading Down 3.8%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81.

Croghan Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products consist of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

