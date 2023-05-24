Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Trading Up 6%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 216,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,425,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Cryptyde Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYDE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cryptyde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryptyde during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cryptyde by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 430,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cryptyde by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,951,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

