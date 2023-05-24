DA Davidson Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $237.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.