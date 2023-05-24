Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $420.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.22), with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($4.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 470 ($5.85) to GBX 490 ($6.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 381.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 340.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

