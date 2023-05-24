DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $673,309.67

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $673,309.67 and $2.14 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00062574 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024616 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003810 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,920,264 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

