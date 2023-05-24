DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $735,694.29 and $3.15 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00130163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00061669 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027870 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,920,101 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

