Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $493.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.43.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

