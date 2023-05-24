Deere & Company Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 22,448 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 12,178 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.20. 1,126,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.43. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

