Deere & Company Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 22,448 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 12,178 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
DE traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.20. 1,126,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.43. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
