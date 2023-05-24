Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 62,968 shares.The stock last traded at $30.55 and had previously closed at $31.05.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

