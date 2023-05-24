Destiny Capital Corp CO Buys New Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO owned about 0.54% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,591,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 908,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 372,017 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,263,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 206.9% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 271,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 182,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 598,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. 5,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $50.22.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

