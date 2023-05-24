Destiny Capital Corp CO Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,158.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,436,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,136,000 after buying an additional 4,300,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,865 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 860,803 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,617.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 568,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 564,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 495,942 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $63.19. 6,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

