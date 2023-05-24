Destiny Capital Corp CO Takes $741,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 1,736,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.