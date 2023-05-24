Destiny Capital Corp CO Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.3% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SDY stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,605. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.