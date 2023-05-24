Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 69200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

