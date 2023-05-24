DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.90-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

