Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.53 million.

APPS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 267,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 78,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

