Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.53 million.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
APPS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APPS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.
Insider Activity at Digital Turbine
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 267,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 78,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
Further Reading
