Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Announces Dividend of GBX 16.50

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diploma Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,896 ($36.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,738.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,785.66. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,873.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($26.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,116 ($38.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.29) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($41.79) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.62).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Articles

