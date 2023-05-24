Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.96

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 16689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSCSY. Mizuho raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Disco in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Disco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

See Also

