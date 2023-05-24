Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 0.4%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 96,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,322% from the average daily volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $317.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Diversified Royalty ( OTCMKTS:BEVFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 34.29%.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

