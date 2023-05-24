Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 0.4%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 96,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,322% from the average daily volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Diversified Royalty Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $317.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversified Royalty (BEVFF)
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
- Newly Public Intapp Well-Positioned For More Price Gains
- 2 Tech Mid-Caps Under $10 With Big Upside
- Is Palo Alto Networks 4 Digit PE Justified?
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.